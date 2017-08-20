The city of Osh in the south of Kyrgyzstan has officially kicked the first edition of a colourful cultural festival that hopes to boost tourism in the region.

The opening of the 2017 Osh Fest saw horses, camels and yaks being paraded across the city streets by participants dressed in traditional clothes and hats.

The parade which also featured trumpeters and dancers acted as a symbol of the country's connection to the Silk Road route.

Among the attractions presented at the event are food stalls, art and music performances, artisan goods on sale and master classes in crafts.