A group of elderly Chinese joggers are pounding along a deserted motorway when suddenly a taxi ploughs into the back of them, knocking them over like skittles.

At least one person was killed and the footage from the eastern province of Shandong went viral on Chinese social media.

Thousands die in road accidents every year in China, making the often congested streets a far from ideal place for running.

Add to that pollution and punishingly high temperatures at this time of year in many places, and even fanatics might be tempted to hang up their running shoes.