Iraqi security forces have launched an offensive to take back the city of Tal Afar, their next objective in the US-backed campaign to defeat Daesh militants, Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said.

"I am saying to Daesh that there's no choice other than to leave or be killed," Abadi said in a televised speech announcing the offensive, addressing the militants.

A longtime stronghold of Daesh, Tal Afar – 50 miles (80 kilometres) west of Mosul – was cut-off from the rest of the Daesh-held territory in June. (More here on why Tal Afar is Iraq's new battleground.)

The city is surrounded by Iraqi government troops and Shia volunteers in the south, and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in the north.

About 2,000 battle-hardened militants remain in the city, according to US and Iraqi military commanders.

Daesh’s self-proclaimed "caliphate" in Mosul effectively collapsed last month. US-backed Iraqi forces completed the takeover of Mosul after a brutal nine-month campaign.