WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraq begins battle to retake Daesh-held city of Tal Afar
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi announces the start of the offensive to retake Tal Afar, a key Northern Iraqi bastion of Daesh, in a televised speech.
Iraq begins battle to retake Daesh-held city of Tal Afar
A handout picture released by the Iraqi Federal Police on August 15, 2017, shows Iraqi armoured units headed for the town of Tal Afar, the main remaining Daesh stronghold in the northern part of the country. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2017

Iraqi security forces have launched an offensive to take back the city of Tal Afar, their next objective in the US-backed campaign to defeat Daesh militants, Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said.

"I am saying to Daesh that there's no choice other than to leave or be killed,"  Abadi said in a televised speech announcing the offensive, addressing the militants.

A longtime stronghold of  Daesh, Tal Afar – 50 miles (80 kilometres) west of Mosul – was cut-off from the rest of the Daesh-held territory in June. (More here on why Tal Afar is Iraq's new battleground.)

The city is surrounded by Iraqi government troops and Shia volunteers in the south, and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in the north.

About 2,000 battle-hardened militants remain in the city, according to US and Iraqi military commanders.

Daesh’s self-proclaimed "caliphate" in Mosul effectively collapsed last month. US-backed Iraqi forces completed the takeover of Mosul after a brutal nine-month campaign.

Recommended

Civilians have fled

Waves of civilians have fled the city and surrounding villages under cover of darkness for weeks now. Although several thousand are estimated to remain, threatened with death by the militants who have held a tight grip there since 2014.

The United Nation's International Organization for Migration (IOM), estimates that about 10,000 to 40,000 people are left in Tal Afar and surrounding villages. 

Iraqi commanders say the number of people left inside the city itself, including militants and their families, is closer to 5,000.

However, aid groups say they are not expecting a huge civilian exodus as most the city's former residents have already left.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54