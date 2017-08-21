Pet owners in China are turning to acupuncture to help soothe the aches and pains of their beloved cats and dogs.

"China is famous for acupuncture. I took the cat here immediately to have a try," said Wang Xijuan, 74, holding the paw of her feline friend during a session at a Shanghai clinic.

After four treatments, Wang said her cat can "walk now, jump and even fight with other cats".

Tom Fredericks reports.

Traditional practitioners believe acupuncture, which involves inserting long, fine needles at specific places, known as meridians, of the body, can stimulate blood circulation to promote healing and relieve some aches and pains.