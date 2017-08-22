WORLD
Hit by Trump's travel ban, Yemenis are stranded in Malaysia
A group of Yemenis who won the US green card lottery went to Malaysia at Washington's request to do the paperwork. Now, President Trump's 90-day travel ban could scuttle their hopes of ever going to the United States.
Demonstrators in Boston spell out #No Muslim Ban during a protest against US President Donald Trumps original executive order banning travel from several Muslim-majority countries, January 29, 2017. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 22, 2017

US President Donald Trump's travel ban preventing people from several Muslim-majority countries temporarily from entering the United States has affected thousands. 

Many of them are fleeing conflict and violence in their home countries.

They include Abdul Rahman Mohammed Mohsin. He is one of hundreds of Yemenis who won the US Green Card lottery and were then told to go to Malaysia for processing.

They're now stranded there due to the travel ban. 

And because of bureaucracy they may be stuck, out of pocket and unable to pursue their dream. 

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has their story. 

SOURCE:TRT World
