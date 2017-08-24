WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM calls on Kurds to abandon referendum
During a news conference in Baghdad, Mevlut Cavusoglu called for the cancellation of a referendum on Iraqi Kurdish independence "as the interests and future of the Kurds lies in a united Iraq.”
Turkish FM calls on Kurds to abandon referendum
Turkeys Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with Iraqi Kurdish president Massoud Barzani in Erbil, Iraq on August 23, 2017 / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2017

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to cancel an independence referendum scheduled to be held next month.

The semi-autonomous Kurdish authorities say the vote is necessary because they've suffered years of oppression and neglect at the hands of the Iraqi government. 

"Our expectation from Erbil is clear: That is the cancellation of the referendum as the interests and future of the Kurds lies in a united Iraq," Cavusoglu told a news conference in Baghdad.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has this report.

Recommended

Turkey opposes the idea of Iraqi Kurdish independence, fearing separatism could spread to their own Kurdish populations.

Baghdad  also rejects the planned poll, saying it could adversely affect the ongoing fight against Daesh, which despite a string of recent defeats still maintains a significant presence in Iraq.

During his visit, Cavusoglu also discussed the presence of the Turkish troops in the Bashiqa Camp outside the city of Mosul, where it is acting as a part of the international efforts against Daesh.

Ankara and Baghdad will together decide on “the function, strategy and future of the Bashiqa Camp,” Cavusoglu said.

Turkey has a longstanding military training mission at Bashiqa, where Turkish soldiers have trained both Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and local tribal volunteers in combat techniques.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54