India’s top court rules privacy is a fundamental right
A nine-member bench heard petitions denouncing the mandatory use of national identity cards, known as Aadhaar, as an infringement of privacy.
An operator helps an elderly woman scan her fingerprints as she enrols for Aadhaar, Indias unique identification project in Kolkata, India. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2017

India's top court ruled on Thursday that individual privacy is a fundamental right, a landmark verdict that could derail the world's largest biometric ID card programme known as Aadhaar.

The Supreme Court set up a nine-member bench to rule on the issue in response to many petitions filed in courts questioning the validity of a government scheme to assign a unique biometric identity card to every individual.

“The judgment read out so far only says that the right to privacy is a fundamental right, protected by Article 21 (of the constitution on the right to life and personal liberty),” Prashant Bhushan, a senior lawyer who was party to the case, told reporters.

“Any law, like the Aadhaar Act or any other law, which seeks to restrict the right to privacy will have to be tested on the touchstone of Article 21."

Aadhaar was set up as a voluntary system to streamline benefit payments to millions of poor people and cut fraud.

But in recent years it has become compulsory for a growing number of services, including opening a bank account or paying taxes.

The government has rejected suggestions that the programme, set up in 2009, poses a threat to civil liberties, despite personal data being leaked in security breaches.

TRT World spoke with Neha Poonia in New Delhi.

Concerns over potential data breach

The Aadhaar biometric programme has recorded the fingerprints and iris scans of more than one billion Indians.

There have also been concerns over breaches of data.

Critics say the Aadhaar identity card links enough data to create a comprehensive profile of a person's spending habits, their friends and acquaintances, the property they own, and a trove of other information.

The Indian constitution, which came into effect in 1950, does not guarantee individual privacy as an inalienable fundamental right, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government said.

The government has argued that India's 1.25 billion citizens cannot expect an absolute right to privacy.

The judgment also has a bearing on broader civil rights as well as a law criminalising homosexuality.

A ban imposed on the consumption of beef in many states and alcohol in some could also come up for review.

In May, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi rejected suggestions that Indians could refuse to provide their iris scans or fingerprints to the government, telling a court "the concept of absolute right over one's body was a myth."

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
