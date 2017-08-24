Turkish league winners Besiktas were drawn in Group G when the groups for the Champions League was drawn on Thursday.
Besiktas, which won its 15th league title earlier this year, will face the likes of Monaco, Porto and RB Leipzig in its group.
The first matches of the tournament will be played on September 12 and the final will be played in Kiev on May 26, 2018.
Here is the full draw for the Champions League group stage:
Group A
Benfica
Manchester United
FC Basel
CSKA Moscow
Group B
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint Germain
Anderlecht
Celtic
Group C
Chelsea
Atletico Madrid
AS Roma
Qarabag
Group D
Juventus
Barcelona
Olympiakos Piraeus
Sporting Lisbon
Group E
Spartak Moscow
Sevilla
Liverpool
Maribor
Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City
Napoli
Feyenoord
Group G
Monaco
Porto
Besiktas
RB Leipzig
Group H
Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
Apoel Nicosia