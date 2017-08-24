Turkish league winners Besiktas were drawn in Group G when the groups for the Champions League was drawn on Thursday.

Besiktas, which won its 15th league title earlier this year, will face the likes of Monaco, Porto and RB Leipzig in its group.

The first matches of the tournament will be played on September 12 and the final will be played in Kiev on May 26, 2018.

Here is the full draw for the Champions League group stage:

Group A

Benfica

Manchester United

FC Basel

CSKA Moscow

Group B

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint Germain

Anderlecht

Celtic

Group C

Chelsea

Atletico Madrid

AS Roma

Qarabag

Group D

Juventus

Barcelona