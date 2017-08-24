White House aide Jared Kushner held talks on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Thursday with the aim of restarting long-stalled peace efforts, but pessimism was high over President Donald Trump's pledge to reach the "ultimate deal".

The visit comes with both Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not in position to make major concessions, some analysts say, and no details have emerged of how Trump's team would overcome that.

TRT World spoke to Guy Ziv, Professor of International Affairs in American University in Washington DC.

Trump also faces a range of crises in addition to controversies at home that may make it difficult for him to focus on the complexities of a major Israeli-Palestinian peace push.

"We have a lot of things to talk about -- how to advance peace, stability and security in our region, prosperity too," Netanyahu said in brief public remarks as he met Kushner in Tel Aviv.

"And I think all of them are within our reach."

Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, said: "The president is very committed to achieving a solution here that will be able to bring prosperity and peace to all people in this area."

Meeting Abbas later in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Kushner said Trump sought "peaceful relations between the countries in the whole region" and was "very optimistic and hopeful for a better future for all Palestinian people and Israeli people", according to a statement from Abbas's office.

Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah said Kushner's visit could prove significant, particularly because of the envoy's consultations with regional allies this week.

"This may create a new chance to reach a settlement based on the two-state solution and the Arab initiative and stop the current deterioration of the peace process."

Palestinian journalist Muhannad Alami told TRT World that there are however growing concerns over the Trump administration's ability to maintain neutrality in mediation efforts.

The visit is part of a regional tour by Kushner, Trump aide Jason Greenblatt and Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell.

They have also held talks with Egyptian, Saudi, Emirati, Qatari and Jordanian officials.

"I think (the Israeli-Palestinian conflict) clearly remains important, important enough that senior officials continue to engage on it, including Jared Kushner," Dan Shapiro, US ambassador to Israel under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, told journalists this week.

"But given the very poor prospects of a significant political breakthrough, I'd be surprised it if warrants a major investment by the president."