Some 1,000 Chinese PLA troops left their Macau barracks to assist in the recovery in the southern Chinese region.

Dressed in fatigues and caps, some used shovels to shift mounds of stinking rubbish and debris cluttering public spaces.

Typhoon Hato, a number 10 force typhoon, pummelled the world's biggest gambling hub on Wednesday, causing extensive damage, a near city-wide blackout, water supply disruptions and serious flooding.

Macau's leader Fernando Chui had requested the Chinese army's involvement in "disaster relief."

Under Macau law, the assistance of Chinese troops can be sought for such humanitarian purposes.

The death toll from Hato rises to nine, with scores missing.

A further eight people are known to have died in southwestern region Guangdong.

Another storm warning

Typhoon Hato roared into southern China on Wednesday with winds of up to 160 kilometres per hour.