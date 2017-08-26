Three North Korean short-range ballistic missiles failed on Saturday, US military officials said, which, if true, would be a temporary setback to Pyongyang's rapid nuclear and missile expansion.

The US Pacific Command said in a statement that two of the North's missiles failed in flight after an unspecified distance, and another appeared to have blown up immediately. It added that the missile posed no threat to the US territory of Guam, which the North had previously warned it would fire missiles toward.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the projectiles fired from the North's eastern coast flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles), though it did not mention any failures. It said South Korea and US militaries were analysing the launch and didn't immediately provide more details.

South Korea's presidential office held a National Security Council meeting to discuss the missiles, which are the first known launches since July, when the North successfully flight tested a pair of intercontinental ballistic missiles that analysts say could reach deep into the US mainland when perfected.

The White House said that President Donald Trump — who has warned that he would unleash "fire and fury" if the North continued its threats — was briefed on the latest North Korean activity and "we are monitoring the situation."

The rival Koreas recently saw their always testy relationship get worse after Trump traded warlike threats. The latest launch comes during an annual joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea that the North condemns as an invasion rehearsal, and weeks after Pyongyang threatened to lob missiles toward Guam.

North Korea had walked back from the threat to lob missiles toward Guam, but there had been concerns that hostility will flare up again during the Ulchi-Freedom Guardian drills between the allies that run through Aug. 31.