Mick Konstantin, an ordinary Irish teacher, composed a song titled, There is only one Conor McGregor, for his favourite athlete.

The song has become so popular that it turned out to be an anthem for tens of thousands of McGregor fans ahead of the 'Money Fight' between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr in Las Vegas.

The song has so far been viewed more than a million times on YouTube.

McGregor himself got in touch with Mick and brought him to Las Vegas.