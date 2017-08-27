The death toll from the violence that erupted on Friday with coordinated attacks by members of the Muslims Rohingya community in northwestern Rakhine state has climbed to 98, Myanmar’s government said on Sunday.

Those dead include some 80 alleged insurgents and 12 members of the security forces, it said.

The government said it has evacuated at least 4,000 non-Muslim villagers, as thousands more Rohingya Muslims sought to flee across the border to Bangladesh on Sunday.

Bracing for more violence, thousands of Rohingya - mostly women and children - were trying to forge the Naf river separating Myanmar and Bangladesh and the land border.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has this report.

Gunfire near Bangladesh border

Witnesses at the border could hear gunfire from the Myanmar side on Sunday, which triggered a rush of the stateless Rohingya towards the no man’s land between the countries.

Around 2,000 people have been able to cross into Bangladesh since Friday, according to estimates by Rohingya refugees living in the makeshift camps in Bangladesh.

The violence marked a dramatic escalation of a conflict that has simmered in the region since last October, when a similar but much smaller Rohingya attack prompted a brutal military operation dogged by allegations of serious human rights abuses.

While the chaos and lack of access made detailed assessments difficult, experts said the latest attacks were so widespread they appeared to be more akin to a movement or an uprising, rather than an insurgent offensive.

One army source said the military was also struggling to differentiate.

“All the villagers become insurgents, what they’re doing is like a revolution,” said the source in Rakhine.

“They don’t care if they die or not. We can’t tell who of them are insurgents.”

Earlier on Thursday, a commission led by former UN chief Kofi Annan had called on Myanmar to scrap restrictions on movement and citizenship for its Rohingya minority.

A report released by the commission warned that failure to implement its recommendations could lead to more extremism and violence.

"Unless current challenges are addressed promptly, further radicalisation within both communities is a real risk," the report said, describing the Rohingya as "the single biggest stateless community in the world."

Bangladesh sends back 70 Rohingya