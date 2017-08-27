Lebanese authorities on Sunday located the remains of eight people they believe to be soldiers kidnapped three years ago by the Daesh along the restive eastern border with Syria.

The announcement came hours after the army declared a pause in its nine-day assault on Daesh in exchange for information on the missing soldiers.

Head of the General Security agency Major General Abbas Ibrahim said Daesh militants who had surrendered led his agency and the Lebanese army to the remains.

"We have removed the remains of six bodies. We are expecting the number to go up to eight," he told reporters gathered in downtown Beirut.

"We believe that these remains belong to the soldiers."