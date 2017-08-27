Guatemala's Constitutional Court on Sunday suspended an order by President Jimmy Morales to expel the head of an influential UN anti-graft unit investigating campaign financing, setting the stage for political instability in the Central American nation.

Speaking in a video published on his Facebook account earlier on Sunday, the president said Ivan Velasquez, head of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, or CICIG, must leave the country immediately.

Morales' declaration that Velasquez was "persona non grata" came days after CICIG said the president should be investigated over alleged illicit funding during his election campaign.

TRT World'sStaci Bivens has this report.

The move against the US-backed anti-corruption unit triggered a rash of departures from Morales' government and was quickly criticized by the United Nations, the United States, Europe and Canada.

In its ruling, the country's highest civil court said the foreign, defense and interior ministers should not participate in removing Velasquez from the country.

With powers to investigate crime and corruption, CICIG was instrumental in removing Guatemala's former president from office in 2015 after identifying him as a key player in an alleged multimillion-dollar corruption racket.

A former comedian, Morales came to power in 2016, winning the election on an anti-corruption ticket after his predecessor was brought down.