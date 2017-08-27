WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders in three-day trip
The trip to the region is Antonio Gutteres' first since being elected to the UN's top position last year.
UN chief to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders in three-day trip
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2017

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday to hold talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders.  

Guterres was greeted by Israeli diplomats at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport ahead of his scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

He is then scheduled to meet Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Tuesday.  

His three-day visit is also expected to include a trip to the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Recommended

Gaza has been suffering from an acute electricity crisis caused by political disagreements between the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and Hamas movement, which controls Gaza.  

The UN last week announced $2.5 million would be released to meet the electricity and medicine shortages in Gaza which came about after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas decided to cut supplies to the strip.   

Israel has a tenuous relationship with the UN, accusing the Human Rights Committee and other bodies of unfairly singling it out for criticism with regards to the ongoing dispute with Palestine.  

SOURCE:AA
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54