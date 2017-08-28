Hurricane Harvey continues to batter southern Texas with the worst winds the US has seen in over a decade. Days more of rain are also expected as the storm churns north through the lower half of the state.

Substantiated and unconfirmed reports as of 4 pm (2100 GMT) on Sunday from Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, put storm-related fatalities at five. The actual figure is unclear as rescue workers try to reach vehicles and people stranded across the region hit by the megastorm.

Highways have turned into rivers, and instead of the usual trucks, they are now carrying boats.

People took to social media to share their plight.

"I think I'm in shock, it's very scary," said Concetta Maceo, who spent the night on her roof to escape the floods.

TRT World’sJon Brain is just south of Houston, in the town of Dickinson. He sent this report.

Worst storm in 50 years

Harvey came ashore late on Friday as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years with parts of the region expected to see a year's worth of rainfall in the span of a week.

The storm turned roads into rivers and caused chest-deep flooding on some streets in Houston as rivers and channels overflowed their banks. More than 26 inches (66 cm) of rain had fallen in parts of Houston in the past 48 hours, the National Weather Service said on Sunday, with more on the way.

"What we're seeing is the most devastating flood event in Houston's recorded history. We're seeing levels of rainfall that are unprecedented," said Steve Bowen, chief meteorologist at reinsurance firm Aon Benfield.

Total precipitation could reach 50 inches (127 cm) in some coastal areas of Texas by the end of the week, or the average rainfall for an entire year. The center of Harvey was about 105 miles (170 km) from Houston and forecast to arc slowly toward the city through Wednesday.