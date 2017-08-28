BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish stock index hits an all-time high
Istanbul’s key stock index rises to a record level as the Turkish lira continues its upward trajectory against the US currency.
Turkish stock index hits an all-time high
Since the beginning of this year, Istanbuls key stock index has gained by over 40 percent. / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 28, 2017

Turkey's benchmark stock index hit an all-time high on Monday as investor confidence was boosted by the lira’s appreciating value against the US dollar.

Istanbul’s main stock index hit 110,409.43 point-level during the afternoon session on Monday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed last week at 109,755.14 points and it started Monday trading at 110,175.25 points with a 0.38 percent rise.

The key index is showing an upward trend in recent months and posted its last highest close at 109,781.13 points on August 7.

Since the beginning of the year, the index has gained more than 40 percent.

Recommended

According to analysts, the record-breaking performance of Turkey's benchmark stock index was supported by the fall of the USD/TRY exchange rate and occurred while the European stock exchange markets were also in a downward trend.

In the meantime, the Turkish lira continued to gain ground against the US dollar, after falling to a historic low in the beginning of 2017.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate saw its historic high in mid-January this year, climbing to around 3.94 Turkish liras.

One dollar was traded for 3.4442 at 3 pm local time (1200GMT) on Monday, compared with 3.4590 at Friday’s close.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide