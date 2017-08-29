In recent days a steady stream of diplomats to Israel and Palestine have met regional leaders in a bid to restart peace talks.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner was in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank last week, where he met Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

Kushner repeated Donald Trump's pledge that the US president is committed to achieving peace.

But many Palestinians in the occupied territories see little hope under US auspices for movement to end the decades-old conflict with Israel, given what they say is a clear pro-Israel bias in Washington.

"This administration keeps adopting Israeli positions, it has failed to even mention the two-state solution ever since it was elected; which is unprecedented. The message is very clear: we cannot have the United States as a mediator," said Mustapha Barghouti from the Palestinian National Initiative Politburo.