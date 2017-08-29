WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinians look to the UN where they see the US failing them
Ahead of a visit by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, many Palestinians are looking to the UN as an honest broker given what they say is a pro-Israel bias in Washington towards the decades-old conflict with Israel.
Palestinians look to the UN where they see the US failing them
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) watches as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, August 28, 2017.  / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2017

In recent days a steady stream of diplomats to Israel and Palestine have met regional leaders in a bid to restart peace talks.

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner was in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank last week, where he met Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

Kushner repeated Donald Trump's pledge that the US president is committed to achieving peace.

But many Palestinians in the occupied territories see little hope under US auspices for movement to end the decades-old conflict with Israel, given what they say is a clear pro-Israel bias in Washington.       

"This administration keeps adopting Israeli positions, it has failed to even mention the two-state solution ever since it was elected; which is unprecedented. The message is very clear: we cannot have the United States as a mediator," said Mustapha  Barghouti from the Palestinian National Initiative Politburo.  

Recommended

On Tuesday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to visit Ramallah.

Palestinians such as Barghouti are hoping that the  UN can step into a process they say the US is failing.  

TRT World'sMohammad Hamayel has this report from the occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54