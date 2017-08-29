German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants better ties with Turkey, but says it's a complicated issue.

"I would like to have better ties with Turkey but we have to look at reality... This is a very complicated phase in our relations."

Merkel was speaking in Berlin on Tuesday at a traditional summer press conference.

She called for the release of German citizens swept up in the aftermath of last year's failed coup attempt, calling their imprisonment "unjustified."

Turkey has arrested about 10 Germans and dual nationals in recent months on charges of support for or involvement in the July 2016 attempted coup or terror-related activities.

Mentioning German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel and several others by name, Merkel said, "Our demand is very clear: those people who are in prison should be freed."

The arrests have contributed to worsening relations between Berlin and Ankara, which says the arrests are necessary to protect Turkey.

Ankara also accuses Germany of harbouring supporters of the PKK, a terrorist organisation listed by the EU, Turkey and the US, and of sheltering coup plotters who fled the country in the wake of the failed putsch.

German authorities have turned down extradition requests by Ankara to arrest leading FETO figures.

FETO is the acronym Turkey uses for the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, which Ankara accuses of orchestrating the attempted coup. Its leader, US-based Fetullah Gulen, denies any involvement.

Turkish media report that some 4,000 FETO suspects have gone to Germany from Turkey and other countries in the wake of the failed coup.

Merkel's comments on Turkey came less than a month before national elections in Germany on September 24.

Other issues she addressed included: