POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Power cuts in Gaza melt ice cream businesses
Israel's Gaza blockade and squabbling Palestinian factions cause the worst electricity shortage in years, forcing ice cream factories to shut.
Power cuts in Gaza melt ice cream businesses
Electricity cuts force businesses, including ice cream factories in the Gaza Strip, to shut down. / TRT World
August 30, 2017

Nothing is better on a hot summer's day than ice cream.

But not in Gaza, where severe electricity cuts are affecting businesses and depriving long-suffering residents of a favourite summer treat.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit camps in the Gaza strip on Wednesday.

Ice cream may not be on his agenda as the besieged territory grapples with a crippling economic blockade and squabbling Palestinian factions. 

Recommended

But it's symptomatic of the crisis, so maybe it should be.

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia