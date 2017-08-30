The widespread rights abuses committed against protesters in Venezuela indicate that the country has implemented a policy of repression aimed at instilling fear in the population, the UN said Wednesday.

A fresh UN report warned that the rights situation in Venezuela was at "grave risk" of unravelling further as authorities continue to systematically and brutally repress demonstrators, and urged international action.

The extent of the violations "points to the existence of a policy to repress political dissent and instil fear in the population to curb demonstrations at the cost of Venezuelans' rights and freedoms," the report from the UN Human Rights Office said.

"The generalised and systematic use of excessive force during demonstrations and the arbitrary detention of protesters and perceived political opponents indicate that these were not the illegal or rogue acts of isolated officials," it stressed.

Venezuela, which is suffering from an acute economic crisis marked by shortages of basic goods, has experienced months of street demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro that have left 125 people dead, according to prosecutors.

Wednesday's report found that security forces and pro-government groups were responsible for at least 73 of the protester deaths.

It remained unclear who was behind the remaining deaths, the rights office said.

At least four people were allegedly killed by anti-government groups or individuals. According to the government, nine members of the security forces had been killed as of July 31.

Electric shocks, suffocation

UN rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein also pointed out that his office had documented "serious violations of due process and patterns of ill-treatment, in some cases amounting to torture" by Venezuelan authorities.

The tactics listed in the report included "the use of electric shocks, severe beatings, stress positions, suffocation, and threats of sexual violence and death."

No access

After receiving no response to repeated requests for access to Venezuela to investigate the situation in the country, Hussein deployed a team of human rights officers to monitor the country remotely.

The investigators conducted 135 interviews between June 6 and July 31 with victims and their families, witnesses, civil society organisations, journalists, lawyers and doctors, among others.

"Systematic use of force"