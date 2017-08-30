The UN condemned North Korea's "outrageous" firing of a ballistic missile over Japan, demanding that the isolated country halts its weapons programme but holds back on any threat of new sanctions.

On Tuesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan's Hokkaido island into the sea in a new show of force, causing reactions by the US , Japan and other countries.

In a statement, the 15-member Security Council said it was of "vital importance" that North Korea take immediate, concrete actions to reduce tensions and called on all states to implement UN sanctions.

But the US-drafted statement, which was agreed by consensus, does not threaten new sanctions on North Korea.

Diplomats say veto-wielding council members China and Russia typically only view a test of a long-range missile or a nuclear weapon as a trigger for further possible sanctions.

China's and Russia's ambassadors to the UN said they opposed any unilateral sanctions on North Korea and reiterated calls to halt the deployment of a US missile defence system in South Korea.

"I certainly hope that we'll be able to have a strong resolution following up this ... statement," Japan's Ambassador to the UN, Koro Bessho, told reporters after the meeting.

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China was discussing the situation with other Security Council members and would make a "necessary response" based on the consensus reached.

"Any measures against North Korea should be under the UN Security Council framework, and should be carried out according to Security Council resolutions," he told a news briefing.

Unilateral sanctions did not accord with international law, Wang added, a reference to sanctions imposed on Chinese firms and citizens by the United States and Japan.

China is the North's lone major ally.

TRT World’sDenee Savoia reports.

"Containing Guam"

The launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was to counter US and South Korean military drills and was a first step in military action in the Pacific to "contain" the US territory of Guam, said North Korea.

The North's leader, Kim Jong-un, ordered the launch to be conducted for the first time from its capital, Pyongyang, and said more exercises with the Pacific as the target were needed, the North's KCNA news agency said on Wednesday.

"The current ballistic rocket launching drill like a real war is the first step of the military operation of the KPA in the Pacific and a meaningful prelude to containing Guam," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

KPA stands for the Korean People's Army.

North Korea this month threatened to fire four missiles into the sea near Guam, home to a major US military presence, after President Donald Trump said the North would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States.

TRT World spoke to Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan in New Delhi.

"Complex missile defence flight test"