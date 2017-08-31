Texas could need more than $125 billion from the US government as it recovers from Tropical Storm Harvey, Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Abbot said Harvey's scope exceeded that of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005.

The US government allocated $125 billion in aid to Katrina relief, and Abbott said he thought Harvey relief should be more given its size.

Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in New Orleans, and 2012's Superstorm Sandy, which killed 132 around New York and New Jersey.

Tropical Storm Harvey slogged across southeastern Texas and into Louisiana on Wednesday, sending more people fleeing for shelter after hitting the US energy hub of Houston with record rains and flooding that drove tens of thousands from their homes.

Death toll rising

The slow-moving storm has killed at least 35 people and sent more than 32,000 to shelters since coming ashore on Friday near Corpus Christi, Texas, as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in more than 50 years.

On Wednesday it went on to swamp a stretch of coast from Port Arthur, Texas, to Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Busloads of people fleeing floodwaters around Port Arthur arrived in Lake Charles, joining local residents who had already packed into shelters to escape waterlogged homes.

Harvey was forecast to drop another 3 to 6 inches (7.5-15 cm) of rain on Wednesday, with a storm surge of up to 4 feet (1.2 m) along the western part of Louisiana's Gulf Coast.

The floods shut the nation's largest oil refinery in Port Arthur in the latest hit to US energy infrastructure that has sent gasoline prices climbing and disrupted global fuel supplies.

Moody's Analytics is estimating the economic cost from Harvey for southeast Texas at $51 billion to $75 billion, ranking it among the costliest storms in US history.

"The worst is not yet over for southeast Texas as far as the rain is concerned," Governor Greg Abbott said, referring to the area that includes Beaumont and Port Arthur.

The population of Houston's metropolitan area alone is about 6.5 million, far greater than New Orleans' at the time of Katrina. Abbott asked that the federal government agree to spend more on rebuilding Texas' Gulf Coast than it did after the earlier storms.

TRT World’sKerry Alexandra has the latest.

‘Wet and tired’

Floodwaters inundated part of Port Arthur's Bob Bowers Civic Center, forcing the residents who had sought shelter there into the bleachers, according to photos posted to social media.

A shelter in Lake Charles was bracing for about 1,500 people rescued from floods by the US Coast Guard, said Angela Jouett, who is running the shelter.

A line of buses arrived in the early afternoon and began to unload people who had fled the storm.Among them was Jacelyn Alexander, 41, who woke up at 4 am when the person who lived in the apartment below hers in Orange, Texas, knocked on her door to warn her the building was flooding.