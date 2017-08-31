With Fenerbahce winning the 2017 EuroLeague title fans are hopeful that the national team can emulate this famed club’s performance in the 40th edition of the tournament.

The first matches for Group A and B in Helsinki and Tel Aviv kicked off on Thursday, while matches for Group C and D in Cluj-Napoca and Istanbul kick off on Friday.

For the knock out phases all the action moves to Istanbul on September 9 with the champions being crowned on September 17.