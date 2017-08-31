POLITICS
Turkey aims for glory at EuroBasket 2017
With Fenerbahce winning the 2017 EuroLeague title, Turkish fans are hopeful that the national team can emulate this famed club’s performance in the 40th edition of the tournament.
Turkish fans will be hoping that the Turkish national basketball team will be able to emulate Fenerbahçe which won the EuroLeague title earlier this year. / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2017

With Istanbul set to host the finals of the EuroBasket 2017, Turkey is hopeful that its national team, known as 12 Dev Adam (12 Giant Men) can finally claim glory.

Turkey made it to claim second place the last time the event was held in Istanbul back in 2001. They were beaten by Yugoslavia in the finals.

The first matches for Group A and B in Helsinki and Tel Aviv kicked off on Thursday, while matches for Group C and D in Cluj-Napoca and Istanbul kick off on Friday.

For the knock out phases all the action moves to Istanbul on September 9 with the champions being crowned on September 17.

