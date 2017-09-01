Syria's Bashar al Assad was greeted by supporters as he marked the Eid al Adha holiday by attending prayers in Qara, a town near the Lebanese border that was surrendered by Daesh just days ago.

The visit was another carefully orchestrated PR exercise by his regime to send a message: That his country is safe and he is in firm control. But their mood doesn't represent the feeling of all Syrians.

“There is no safety in our country,” says Syrian refugee Hussain Amune from a refugee camp in Kilis, near the Turkish-Syrian border “If there was we wouldn't be here, in Turkey. We are in Turkey, because of it's safe for us here.”