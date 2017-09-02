WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian children start the school year in tents instead of classrooms
Palestinian officials say the demolition of schools is part of a wider effort by Israel to remove facilities in the area so that people are forced to leave the West Bank.
Palestinian children start the school year in tents instead of classrooms
Palestinian schoolchildren play outside a tent where they attend lessons after Israeli troops razed their school building in the occupied West Bank village of Jubbet ad-Dib, near Bethlehem August 24, 2017. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

After Israeli authorities demolished their schools in the West Bank, Palestinian children sit inside tents at the beginning of the school year.

At least four Palestinian schools have been damaged or destroyed in recent weeks in the West Bank.

Israel said the structures had been built without proper planning permits and due procedure was followed in carrying out the demolition.

But human rights groups say permits for Palestinians to put up new buildings are nearly impossible to obtain, while Israeli settlements established in violation of international law continue to expand.

Recommended

The rights groups further said that another 55 educational facilities in the occupied West Bank are threatened with demolition or have been given stop work orders.

Palestinian officials say the demolition of schools is part of a wider effort to remove facilities in the area to force people to leave. 

TRT World'sMohammad Hamayel has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54