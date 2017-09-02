A PKK drug smuggling ring in Belgium has been busted in a police raid, according to local media reports on Friday.

Brussels-based Belga news agency said that Belgian police seized 30 kg of cocaine, 12 kg of heroin, a large number of ecstasy pills, 10 firearms, 10 vehicles, and some €800,000 ($941,680) in a raid on a house in Hasselt, Belgium.

Although the agency did not specify when the operation took place, it said the raid was part of an ongoing investigation in an Austrian court.

It said the court had already sentenced four drug smugglers to over 21 years in jail while a fifth suspect was being sought under a European arrest warrant.

Ten more suspects were arrested on similar charges, said the report.