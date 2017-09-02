More than 2,600 houses have been burnt down in Rohingya-majority areas of Myanmar's northwest in the last week, the government said on Saturday, in one of the deadliest bouts of violence involving the Muslim minority in decades.

About 58,600 Rohingya have fled into neighbouring Bangladesh from Myanmar, according to UN refugee agency UNHCR, as aid workers there struggle to cope. Bangladesh is experiencing one of the worst floods in years, with close to eight million people affected.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

Rohingya blame the Myanmar army

The Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh say a campaign of arson and killings by the Myanmar army is aimed at trying to force them out.

Myanmar officials blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) for the burning of the homes.

The group claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks on security posts last week that prompted clashes and a large army counter-offensive.

The treatment of Buddhist-majority Myanmar's roughly 1.1 million Rohingya is the biggest challenge facing leader Aung San Suu Kyi, accused by Western critics of not speaking out for a minority that has long complained of persecution.

"Ethnic residents"

The clashes and army crackdown have killed nearly 400 people and more than 11,700 "ethnic residents" have been evacuated from the area, the government said, referring to the non-Muslim population of northern Rakhine.

It marks a dramatic escalation of a conflict that has simmered since October, when similar but much smaller Rohingya attacks on security posts prompted a brutal military response dogged by allegations of rights abuses.

"A total of 2,625 houses from Kotankauk, Myinlut and Kyikanpyin villages and two wards in Maungtaw were burned down by the ARSA extremist terrorists," the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said on Saturday. The group has been declared a terrorist organisation by the Myanmar government.

But New York-based Human Rights Watch, which analysed satellite imagery and accounts from Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh, said the Myanmar security forces deliberately set the fires.