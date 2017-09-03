North Korea says it has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb meant for an intercontinental ballistic missile. The confirmation announcement was made on state television.

Pyongyang appeared to carry out a sixth nuclear test on Sunday, with seismic monitors measuring an "explosion" of 6.3 magnitude near its main test site, sending tensions over its weapons ambitions to new heights.

The apparent test came just hours after it claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded into the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the seismic tremor was detected near the North's Punggye-ri test site.

United States Geological Survey recorded the magnitude at 6.3 – larger than any previous test.

Jana Pursely, a USGS geophysicist, told AFP: "It's an explosion rather than an earthquake."

Nuclear-armed Pyongyang has long sought the means to deliver an atomic warhead to the United States, its sworn enemy.

Sixth nuclear test

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said a sixth nuclear test by Pyongyang would be "absolutely unacceptable," after a 6.3 magnitude explosion in the North indicated a new detonation.

"If it forcibly conducted a nuclear test, it's absolutely unacceptable. We have to strongly protest it," Abe said.