The most devastating floods to hit South Asia in a decade have killed more than 1,400 people and focused attention on the poor planning and lack of preparedness for annual monsoon rains, as authorities struggle to get aid to millions of destitute.

Floods in Texas have dominated world media coverage in recent days, but India, Nepal and Bangladesh have suffered flooding for two months, with hundreds of villages submerged and tens of thousands of people in relief camps short of food and vulnerable to disease.

TRT World speaks to IFRC spokesman Francis Markus about the crippling crisis.

Governments not prepared

Entire districts will take months to limp back to life, with schools destroyed, roads washed away and crops ruined in some of the region’s poorest areas, officials said.

As the extent of the damage became clearer, experts highlighted how poorly prepared governments were to deal with an annual problem.

Most government action in India, where the flooding has hit hardest, has been focused on relief, with weak early warning systems and too little focus on prevention.

Lack of regional coordination

The head of a South Asian regional body launched this year to boost disaster coordination said the flooding underlined the poor planning.

"The floods this year have exposed the urgency for (South Asian) nations to work together to deal with natural disasters," said PK Taneja, of the India-based SAARC Disaster Management Centre.

Flooding upstream in Nepal, for example, was followed by flooding in India this year and then downstream in Bangladesh, he said, but there was little coordination.

"We cannot work in silos to deal with floods... It is the worst of floods in decades."

India's federal auditor, in a damning report released in July, said that in most states there was no identification and no assessment of flood-prone areas to help prepare.

Resources ignored