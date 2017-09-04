CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Pulitzer-winning poet John Ashbery dies at 90
His 1975 “Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror” made history when he became the lone writer to earn three major awards in that year for it.
Pulitzer-winning poet John Ashbery dies at 90
US President Barack Obama presenting the 2011 National Arts and Humanities Medal to poet John Ashbery during a ceremony in the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2012. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 4, 2017

Pulitzer-prize winning poet John Ashbery, a post-modern American trailblazer, has died at age 90 in Hudson, New York, his family said on Sunday.

The experimental vanguardist was sometimes accused of writing poems that were at times less than accessible to a wider audience.

“Well, I’m told that they’re not,” he said in a 2005 interview with NPR. “

What they are is about the privacy of all of us, and the difficulty of our own thinking,” he said. Yet “they are, I think, accessible if anyone cares to access them.”

His twists in register or tone routinely were so swift as to leave heads spinning. Yet they left many pleasantly disconcerted.

Recommended

Ashbery, who said he felt influenced by John Yeats, studied at Columbia University. 

The Rochester, New York native loved to mix everyday language and thoughts with elevated language.

His 1975 collection Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror made history when he became the lone writer to earn three major accolades the same year for the same work: the Pulitzer in addition to a National Book Award and a National Book Critics Circle Award.

In 2012,  Ashbery received the National Humanities Medal from then-president Barack Obama.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza