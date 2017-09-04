POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Maria Sharapova knocked out of US Open
Maria Sharapova was beaten by Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 5-7 6-4 6-2 in their last 16 match at Flushing Meadows.
Maria Sharapova knocked out of US Open
Maria Sharapova of Russia lobs a serve ball against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during their last 16 match at the 2017 US Open. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 4, 2017

Maria Sharapova's contentious and captivating US Open run came to an end on Sunday when Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova beat her 5-7 6-4 6-2 to reach the Flushing Meadows quarterfinals.

Playing her first grand slam since returning from a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova grabbed the spotlight with an opening-round upset of second seed Simona Halep and commanded centre stage right until the end, walking off Arthur Ashe Stadium court with a demure wave to the capacity crowd.

After being denied direct entry into the French Open and Wimbledon, Sharapova was granted a wildcard for the US Open, adding fuel to the debate about rewarding players returning from doping bans that escalated when all the Russian's matches were scheduled for Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The former world number one, however, refused to be distracted from focusing on the job at hand but could not find a route past the 16th-seeded Sevastova.

The match offered up an intriguing contrast of styles, the crafty Latvian against Sharapova's brute power and attacking instincts.

Sharapova had not produced extended stretches of brilliant tennis but her reputation as one of tennis's great battlers remained a constant.

Recommended

There were few break chances in the opening set but Sharapova was able to convert the two presented to her to take a one-set lead, clinching it with a thundering ace that a flat-footed Sevastova could only watch.

It was the first set surrendered by Sevastova but the feisty 27-year-old was unfazed, hitting back with an early break in the second and fighting off three break chances from Sharapova to level the contest.

Sevastova was gifted a break to open the third when Sharapova double-faulted and the rattled Russian was broken again as the Latvian charged to 3-0 lead.

Sharapova, ever the fighter, broke back and held to cut the deficit to 3-2, putting the pressure back on her opponent.

Sevastova blunted the Russian's fightback with a hold for 4-2 followed by another big break and then served out the contest.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia