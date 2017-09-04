Colombia's government and the ELN, the country's last active guerrilla group, have agreed to a ceasefire after months of talks, the rebels announced Monday.

The announcement in the Ecuadorian capital Quito, where the talks are being held, comes on the eve of a visit by Pope Francis to Colombia.

"Yes, it was possible," the National Liberation Army (ELN) delegation said in a tweet announcing the deal.

The latest round of talks between the government of President Juan Manuel Santos and the ELN have been ongoing in neighbouring Ecuador since February.

Colombia's biggest rebel force, the FARC, disarmed last month under a peace deal with the government to end more than half a century of armed conflict.

Santos now wants a deal with the ELN to seal a "complete peace."

Decades of war