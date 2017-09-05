WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sweden may deport 106-year-old Afghan asylum seeker
Bibihal Uzbeki is severely disabled and can barely speak. She is facing deportation after her asylum application was rejected. Her family is appealing the decision.
Sweden may deport 106-year-old Afghan asylum seeker
106-year-old Afghan refugee Bibihal Uzbeki (R) with her son (C) and daughter-in-law (L) in, Hova, Sweden, September 3, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 5, 2017

A 106-year-old Afghan woman who made a perilous journey to Europe, carried by her son and grandson through mountains, deserts and forests, is facing deportation from Sweden after her asylum application was rejected.

Bibihal Uzbeki is severely disabled and can barely speak. Her family has appealed the rejection.

The family was part of a huge influx of people who came to Europe in 2015 from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries. They traveled by foot and on trains through the Balkans before finally reaching Sweden.

Two years later, she and her 11 family members are living in the small village of Hova, in central Sweden.

Her rejection letter came during Ramadan. While the family avoided telling her, the constant grief from her granddaughters made her suspicious.

"My sisters were crying," explained 22-year-old Mohammed Uzbeki. "My grandmother asked, 'Why are you crying?'" The family says that soon after she understood her request was denied, her health started deteriorating and she suffered a debilitating stroke.

The Swedish Migration Agency said it had "taken a decision regarding an expulsion in the case," adding "generally speaking, high age does not in itself provide grounds for asylum."

Recommended

People whose applications are rejected are allowed up to three appeals, a process that can take a long time. The applications of other family members are in various stages of appeal.

The family feels the plight of Afghans is being ignored by Swedish authorities. Many countries in Europe deny asylum to Afghans from parts of the country considered safe.

"The reasoning from the migration agency is that it's not unsafe enough in Afghanistan," said Sanna Vestin, the head of the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups. But she said many of the big cities cited as safe are not at the moment.

Before their journey to Sweden, the family had been living illegally in Iran for eight years. They left Afghanistan because of an ongoing war and insecurity, but Mohammed Uzbeki said it's difficult to prove that the family faces a specific enemy if they return.

"If I knew who was the enemy, I would have just avoided them," he said, citing Daesh, the Taliban and suicide bombers as possible dangers.

In the Uzbeki home, Bibihal's daughter-in-law gently readjusts the elderly woman's veil as Mohammed Uzbeki watches over her.

"She still cannot speak properly, she has hallucinations," he laments. "She says they are coming to kill us, we should run away."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54