Ibrahim Ghunaim, or MC Gaza as he likes to be called, raps to a different beat in the Palestinian enclave rocked by internal conflict and three wars with Israel over the past decade.

The 25-year-old grew up listening to American rapper Eminem. He began rapping when he was 13 and hopes for an international career one day.

“I believe I was born to become a rapper,” Ghunaim says.

Rappers in Gaza did not have an easy start, and their first performance in 2005 – to celebrate Israel’s withdrawal of troops and settlers – did not go down well.

At the show, a pioneer rap band had to flee the stage after a crowd was angered by what it viewed as offensive hand gestures by the performers.

Ghunaim’s songs focus on Gaza’s high unemployment rate, women’s rights, young Palestinians jailed by Israel for alleged security offences and the absence of peace. This year alone, he’s written 25 songs.

“He sings mostly nationalist songs, about social issues and about our life,” Ghunaim’s mother, Adeeba, 64, said as he helped her prepare lunch.