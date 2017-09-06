Turkey will provide 10,000 tonnes of aid to help Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in Myanmar, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Around 150,000 Rohingyas have fled northwest Myanmar to Bangladesh since violence broke out on August 25, when Rohingya insurgents attacked dozens of police posts and an army base. The ensuing clashes and a military counter-offensive have killed at least 400 people and continue to displace Rohingya Muslim at a pace refugee camps are unequipped to handle.

"I spoke with [Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi] yesterday. They opened the doors after our call," Erdogan told a meeting of his governing AK Party in Ankara.

He said Turkey's International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) was already delivering 1,000 tonnes of aid to camps for the displaced. "The second stage is 10,000 tonnes. Aid will be distributed," Erdogan said.

Overseeing aid

Emine Erdogan, the president’s wife, is heading to Bangladesh to oversee the distribution of aid to Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and to highlight the crisis, Turkish officials have said.

Officials from Erdogan's office said Emine will be accompanied by her son, Bilal Erdogan, the family and social affairs minister as well as senior Turkish aid officials.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is scheduled to depart for Bangladesh and is expected to visit a refugee camp and oversee the delivery of aid.

He said Wednesday that Turkey wants a lasting solution to the plight of the Rohingya.

Cavusoglu was speaking in Baku, Azerbaijan, before travelling to Bangladesh where he's expected to visit a refugee camp for Rohingya and oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid.

He says Turkey will also deliver ambulances to Bangladesh to help it cope with the refugee flows, Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu said Turkey was determined not to "abandon" Rohingya and said his visit would help determine steps that can be taken to improve their conditions.

He says: "God willing, together with the international community, a lasting solution can be found."

Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said authorities in Myanmar agreed to let Turkish officials into Rakhine to provide food and clothing after Suu Kyi spoke to Erdogan on Tuesday.