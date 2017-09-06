TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan tells EU to quickly decide on Turkey's membership bid
During a meeting with provincial representatives of his ruling AK Party on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Europe Union to make its mind up on Turkey's membership bid.
Erdogan tells EU to quickly decide on Turkey's membership bid
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech at Justice and Development (AK) Party Headquarters in Ankara, Turkey on September 6, 2017. / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 6, 2017

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the Europe Union should make a decision on Turkey's membership bid soon.

His comments came a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed to push her EU partners to consider suspending or ending Turkey's accession talks.

"We have been fulfilling our responsibilities since the day our membership negotiations started, we did our job," Erdogan said during a meeting with provincial heads of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) meeting in Ankara. 

“However, it is obviously intolerable that the European Union, which fails to fulfill its promises to our country, starts accusing us,” said Erdogan, adding that Turkey will continue to pursue its EU membership goal.

"Turkey has tolerated delays caused by the EU as we believe that these reforms will raise the democratic and economic standards of our citizens,” he said.

Apparently referring to German and Austrian politicians focusing on Turkey ahead of upcoming elections in those countries, Erdogan said that Turkey will not let itself be used as campaign fodder.

Erdogan called it “hypocrisy and political indecency” to force Turkey to end its negotiations for full membership, and urged EU countries to be sincere with Turkey.

North Korean nuclear test

Recommended

Turning to recent developments in North Korea, Erdogan said that Turkey is following the tensions arising from North Korea's missile tests "closely with concern."

"We want the crisis, which concerns our friends Japan and South Korea, to be resolved as soon as possible," he said.

"It is clear that there will be no winner in a fight with weapons of mass destruction," he added.

Erdogan stated that countries urging Turkey not to have weapons of mass destruction are the same ones that already have the most powerful weapons of mass destruction.

The president said that if there is going to be a fight against nuclear weapons, this needs to start with those who already own the weapons.

"In such a fight not [only] will the [warring] sides be harmed, but all of humanity," Erdogan said.

"We are inviting North Korea to immediately give up on actions that escalate the tension," he said.

North Korea claimed to have detonated a new hydrogen bomb on Sunday, one that could be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye stood, stands firmly against Israel's Gaza genocide: AK Party
Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism
Gaza belongs to Palestine, must be governed by Palestinians: President Erdogan
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Israel's blocking of Gaza aid flotilla is an act of piracy, says Türkiye
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home