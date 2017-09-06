Catalonia's regional parliament in Barcelona on Wednesday agreed to vote on a disputed bill that paves the way for a referendum on independence from Spain.

The referendum, which is fiercely opposed by the Spanish government in Madrid, will be held on October 1 of this year.

The motion to vote on the bill was approved with 72 votes in favour, 60 against and three abstentions.

Opponents of independence for the wealthy northeastern region of Spain greeted the decision with jeers.

Madrid meanwhile called on the country’s Constitutional Court to declare the Catalan law null and void, describing the move by the Catalan parliament as “an act of force.”

"What is happening in the Catalan parliament is embarrassing, it's shameful," Spain's deputy prime minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told reporters in Madrid.

Spanish courts have already suspended from office Catalan politicians who organised a non-binding referendum in 2014, which returned a "yes" vote on a low turnout.