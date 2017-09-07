The number of passengers passing through Turkish airports rose 9.1 percent annually in the first eight months of 2017, the country’s airport authority announced on Thursday.

Turkish airports served more than 127 million people between January and August, up from 116.5 million in the same period last year, according to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority.

The number of international passengers surged 15.9 percent to reach nearly 55.5 million from January to August.

In 2015 the total number of passengers passing through the country's airports stood at 181 million while in 2016 that number dropped to 174 million.