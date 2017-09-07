Pope Francis on Thursday urged Colombians to shun vengeance following a bloody 50-year war with guerrillas but challenged the country's leaders to enact just laws to resolve the causes of inequality that lead to violence.

At the start of his first full day in Colombia, Francis told government leaders that all Colombians should see peace as a long-term commitment and not allow it to be weakened by partisan politics.

Colombians are deeply polarized as they prepare to receive 7,000 former fighters of the FARC guerrilla group into society and aim to repair divisions after a war that killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions over five decades.

"Despite obstacles, differences and varying perspectives on the way to achieve peaceful coexistence, this task (of reconciliation) summons us to persevere in the struggle to promote a culture of encounter," he told the dignitaries, headed by President Juan Manuel Santos

Many Colombians, however, are furious that under the 2016 peace deal, FARC leaders accused of kidnapping, displacements and murder will avoid jail sentences and instead may receive seats in congress as members of a civilian political party.

"It is not worth silencing the rifles, if we remain armed in our hearts," Santos said. "There's no point in ending a war, if we still see one another as enemies. That's why we need to reconcile."