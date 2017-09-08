Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean on Friday, leaving a trail of devastation and killing 17 as it barreled towards the United States where up to a million people have been told to flee.

So far 1.2 million people have been affected by Irma, the Red Cross said.

But that number looks set to rise – and could reach as high as 26 million, the agency said.

With the monster storm expected to reach the American south by the weekend, coastal areas of Florida and Georgia were battening down the hatches and carrying out their biggest evacuation since 2005.

Irma was about 55 miles (85 km) south of Great Inagua Island early on Friday, after soaking the northern coasts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti and pummeling the Turks and Caicos Islands.

It was heading for the Bahamas, where it was expected to bring 20-foot (6-meter) storm surges before moving to Cuba and then slamming into southern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday.

TRT World's Alexi Noelle has this report from Washington.

Residents stocking up

In Miami, hundreds lined up for bottled water and cars looped around city blocks to get gas on Thursday. Gasoline shortages in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area worsened on Thursday, with sales up to five times the norm.

In Palm Beach, the waterfront Mar-a-Lago estate owned by US President Donald Trump was ordered evacuated, media said.

A mandatory evacuation on Georgia's Atlantic coast was due to begin on Saturday, Governor Nathan Deal said.

Irma has ravaged a series of small islands in the northeast Caribbean, including Barbuda, Saint Martin and the British and US Virgin Islands, ripping down trees and flattening homes and hospitals.

Deaths rise