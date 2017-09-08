Israel's attorney general is considering indicting the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sara, on suspicion of using state funds for personal dining and catering services.

The embezzled funds amount to some $100,000, the justice ministry said on Friday.

A post on the prime minister's Facebook page published late on Thursday in response to media reports about a forthcoming announcement by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, said the claims against Sara Netanyahu were "absurd and will be proven to be unfounded."

It was unclear what political impact Friday's announcement might have on Netanyahu, who himself is under investigation in two corruption cases.

One of those, known as Case 1000, involves gifts that the prime minister and his family may have received from businessmen, while Case 2000 deals with alleged efforts by him to secure better coverage from an Israeli newspaper publisher.

Netanyahu – who has been prime minister for 11 years over four terms – has denied any wrongdoing.