German lawmakers on Friday visited soldiers stationed in the central Turkish province of Konya as relations remain tense between the NATO allies.

Some 20-30 German troops have remained at Konya under an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACs) mission, part of the US-led coalition's campaign against Daesh in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.

The delegation had initially been due to come to Turkey in July for the routine visit, but the trip was blocked by Ankara.

Turkey objected to comments by some of the proposed visiting lawmakers that it viewed as supporting the PKK.

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg then intervened and the visit was organised by the alliance, rather than Germany.

"We were received by high-ranking officials and the Turkish side was visibly eager to reduce tensions," Social Democrat (SPD) MP Rainer Arnold told AFP news agency before boarding the plane to return to Berlin.

"The visit was a step in the right direction," he added.

The deputy secretary-general of NATO, Rose Gottemoeller, led the delegation which included seven German MPs from different parties, according to the Bundestag.