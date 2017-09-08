Pope Francis, visiting an epicenter of violence during Colombia's guerrilla war, on Friday urged the country to rise from the "swamp" of bitterness, his message boosted by a top rebel leader's forgiveness plea.

Francis flew to the city of Villavicencio in Meta province, a vast cattle ranching area which was a hotbed of paramilitary and rebel violence during the 50-year civil war between the state and the FARC guerrilla group.

As he arrived, former FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, now the head of a new political party, issued an open letter to the pope asking for forgiveness for the pain and suffering the group inflicted over five decades of war.

"Your repeated expressions about God's infinite mercy move me to plead your forgiveness for any tears or pain that we have caused the people of Colombia," Londono, who goes by the alias Timochenko, said in the letter.

Francis celebrated a Mass for hundreds of thousands of people on a muddy field to beatify Pedro Maria Ramirez, a priest who was killed in 1948 during a period of political violence known as "La Violencia," and Bishop Jesus Emilio Jaramillo, killed in 1989 by the National Liberation Army (ELN) for suspected collaboration with the military.

Beatification is the last step before sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church. Both were earlier declared martyrs killed in hatred against the faith, meaning no miracles were required for them to reach this stage in the sainthood process.

In the homily of the Mass, Francis, who has made reconciliation the keynote theme of his trip, again urged Colombians not to let the hopes for lasting peace whither.

Francis said the two new "blesseds" of the Church should be seen as "an expression of a people who wish to rise up out of the swamp of violence and bitterness."

Colombians have suffered from war between right-wing paramilitaries, Marxist rebels, and government forces since 1964. More than 220,000 people have been killed and millions more displaced as the war spilled into towns and rural communities.