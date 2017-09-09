Resident of the Gaza Strip have dealt with all kinds of shortages, that are caused by the Israeli blockade, and worsened by political division between Palestinian factions.

Now Israeli authorities are refusing travel permits for vulnerable patients who need treatment abroad.

"The crisis is deteriorating. We have sharp shortages not only in medical supplies but also in medical devices and equipment," said Mohammed Abo Nada, a manager of Abdul Aziz al Rantissi Hospital.

"In the past four months we've literally received nothing. Neither in medicines nor in equipment. Let alone power cuts," he said.