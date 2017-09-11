Cambodia’s parliament voted on Monday to allow the prosecution of opposition leader Kem Sokha.

Sokha faces treason charges that have been criticised by Western countries and are dismissed by his party.

Kem Sokha’s arrest on September 3 marked an escalation in a crackdown on critics of Prime Minister Hun Sen ahead of an election next year in which he could face the toughest electoral challenge of more than three decades in power.

Kem Sokha’s Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) boycotted the parliamentary vote, but it passed easily because Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has a majority.

The vote was passed with 67 out of 123 voting in favour. None opposed it.

The vote was specifically on whether to prosecute Kem Sokha, and it was unclear what it meant for the status of the parliamentary immunity from prosecution that he technically gets as an elected member of parliament.

Opposition to demand Sokha's release

The evidence presented against Kem Sokha so far is a video recorded in 2013 in which he discusses a strategy to win power with the help of unspecified Americans.

Sokha’s lawyers have dismissed the evidence as nonsense and said he was only discussing election strategy.

National Assembly President Heng Samrin said the vote allowed the government “to proceed with the case of arresting, detaining and charging Kem Sokha.”