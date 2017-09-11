WORLD
Farm workers' shortage leaves US crops to rot
American farmers can not find enough low-skilled and cheap immigrant labour to pick their crops before they rot away, and lose millions of dollars.
Lemons have started to rot away in many farms across California and Arizona in the US. / TRTWorld
September 11, 2017

Mexican migrants were used to be very important element of the US agriculture system back in the years. They were doing low-skilled farm works, many Americans do not want to do.

US administration heightened security checks on its borders and introduced more complex visa procedure in the last decade that dropped the number of immigrants workers significantly.

Mexican economy has also grew successfully, and many people there just don't want to work in the US anymore.

Now, the farmers are blaming a shortage of immigrant labour in the country.

TRT World'sFrances Read reports from California.  

SOURCE:TRT World
