The new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel is officially shattering box office records during its opening weekend.

The R-rated horror film, It, should make a whopping $117.2 million from 4,103 locations, far surpassing earlier expectations.

That would give It the third largest opening weekend of 2017, about even with Spider-Man: Homecoming, which made $117 million.

Only Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 earned more this year. $7.2 million of It‘s domestic grosses are coming from 377 Imax screens.

“There’s something really special about the story itself, the way the movie was made, and the marketing,” said Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief at Warner Bros.

“The stars aligned on this, and we still have some room to grow for the weekend.”

It‘s opening is mostly unprecedented, crushing the record for largest September opening set by Hotel Transylvania 2 in 2015 with $48.5 million, and the biggest opening weekend banked by a horror or supernatural film – Paranormal Activity 3 earned $52.6 million in 2011.