Pakistan hosted the first of three T20 games on Tuesday against a touring World XI, winning by 20 runs in a packed stadium in the eastern city of Lahore.

The home side rode on the back of a rapid-fire 86 by opener Babar Azam, raking up a formidable 197 before their bowlers held off a star-studded World XI batting line-up led by South African captain Faf du Plessis.

The series has been billed as a precursor to international cricket's return to Pakistan.

The country has hosted only one foreign team since militants attacked a bus transporting the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore in 2009, wounding six players and killing two civilians and six security officials.

"I saw international players for the first time in my life... It was fascinating watching quality cricket," student Omar Khan said.

Umpire Ahsan Raza, who received two gunshot wounds in the 2009 attack, was one of the two on-field officials for Tuesday's match.